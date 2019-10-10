Five men accused of an anti-Semitic attack on a man in a city park in July 2018 were on Thursday trial in Berlin.

The five accused people, three Syrians and two of uncertain nationality, between the ages of 19 and 23, declined to testify at the start of the trial.

They were alleged to have attacked the 25-year-old victim, who is also of Syrian origin, with the motivation being his Jewish faith and his sexual orientation.

The accused are said to have been part of a larger group in central Berlin’s James Simon Park when they were approached by the victim, who asked to use a lighter.

According to the charge sheet, they then attacked the man, one of them ripping a Star of David emblem on a chain from around his neck, wrapping it around his fist and hitting him in the face.

They then hit and kicked him.

The accused and their victim were not previously known to each other.

The trial was delayed as the victim and a witness failed to appear.

Police are to escort the victim, who was fined for non-appearance, to the second day of the trial on Oct. 24. (NAN)