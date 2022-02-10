From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Academic Staff Union of Universities’ chapters of Federal University of Technology, Owerri and Imo State University, Owerri (IMSU) have accused the state and federal governments of trying to destroy public varsities by failing to implement agreements reached with the union since 2009.

This is just as they said both the federal and state governments should be held responsible for another strike in the public varsities.

The chairpersons, Augustine Ejiogu of IMSU and Chinedu Ihejirika of FUTO, who spoke in separate press conference, said ASUU suspended its earlier industrial action to allow the government time to implement the agreements.

But that since the federal and state governments have refused to keep their side of the agreements, ASUU would be left with no option but to resume the indefinite industrial action.

They also appealed to civil society organisations (CSOs), stakeholders and other concerned Nigerians to prevail on the government to sign and implement the agreements without further delay

Ejiogu said: “It is saddening that today, we are still talking about implementing elements of the agreement that the Federal Government reached with ASUU in 2009.

“In spite of the fact that the agreements were long overdue for renegotiation, ASUU/FGN in May 2021 renegotiated the agreements. To date, the Federal Government has been playing the Ostrich and has not signed the renegotiated 2009 agreements.

“Except the government is committed to resolve these issues, there will be no peace for all of us.”

Also, Ihejirika said: “In the wake of the Federal Government’s continued disregard to calls from well-meaning Nigerians, including our elder statesmen, revered religious and traditional leaders, ASSU will be left with no other option than to embark on a comprehensive, indefinite and total industrial action.”