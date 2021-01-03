About 2,000 members and supporters of the Advanced Congress for Democrats (ACD) decamped to the ruling APC in Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State on Sunday.

Alhaji Jafaru Agwara, the member representing Borgu-Agwara Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, received the decamped and assured them of equal treatment and quality representation.

He advised the new members and their supporters to always work in line with APC’s ideology of moving the state to greater heights.

He said the APC as a political party would continue to champion the course of human and capital development in the 25 local government areas of the state.

He restated his commitment to provide more dividends of democracy to the electorate and solicited their support and cooperation to enable him to succeed.

Also speaking, Alhaji Nura Kokoli, Chairman of Agwara Local Government Council, assured the decamped that they would be carried along in the scheme of things in order to better their lots.

Kokoli urged the new APC members to be loyal and supportive toward ensuring the success and development of the party.

Also, Alhaji Shehu Agwara, former Chairman of the ACD in Agwara Local Government Area, who led the decamped expressed happiness for joining the APC and urged the party to continue to be accommodative.

He said that the new members were motivated to join the APC because of the tremendous successes and achievements of Jafaru Agwara and that of Shehu Agwara in providing dividends of democracy for the people of the area.

He commended Jafaru Agwara for providing four Sharon buses to the butchers association in Agwara as well as more than 50 Bajaj motorcycles to men of the vigilance team in the area. (NAN)