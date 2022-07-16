Ace comedian and first-class compere, Tunde ‘Tee-A’ Adewale has formally unveiled his latest project, a music, comedy and lifestyle event tagged Rhythm and Blues Concert. The event —planned to be an annual music and lifestyle concert to be produced by Tee-A’s First Class Entertainment, a multimedia production company— was created to celebrate classic R’n’B sounds from Nigeria to the world.

According to Tee-A, the show producer, the annual music concert will be a high-octane event with a lot of high-value corporate and private clientele expected. While the main goal would be to bring music lovers together at Eko Hotels and Suites to enjoy exhilarating soulful tunes and total music experiences with their favourite Nigerian R’n’B music superstars.

Tee-A believes Nigeria’s entertainment industry has grown over the years with Nigerian music travelling globally at the moment and it is important to showcase the sounds even to the audience back home.

First Class Entertainment was founded in the year 2000 by the ace comedian and compere. The company has produced Nigeria’s first-ever one-man comedy concert series, Tee-A Live and Naked. It has also produced the award-winning ‘Tymeout with Tee-A’, a late-night TV show, and the Eko Comedy Festival. The company which also handles media production services to various corporate and private clientele recently pioneered a monthly event for young professionals every Friday of the month tagged ‘Showtyme Friday’ at Terra Kulture.