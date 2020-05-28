Ayo Alonge, [email protected]

As part of the motivation to facilitating the growth of startups in the real estate sector, popular real estate entrepreneur, Meckson Okoro, is set to kick-off a television programme titled National Real Estate Today.

In a recent stakeholders meeting in Lagos, aimed at putting finishing touches to the project ahead of commencement, Okoro said the goal of the TV show is to bridge the yawning gap in information and enlightenment regarding real estate and housing development in Nigeria.

“The idea is to bridge the gap in information regarding real estate and Housing because it will help an average person in Nigeria and beyond to know his rights with respect to the relationship between landlords and tenants as well as opportunities that exist in buying or selling real estate in Nigeria and overseas because information is power, particularly in a COVID-19 pandemic era.

“This pandemic ushers in new investment windows in the industry. We shall also use this opportunity to advice government at all levels on best ways to harness the potential of our national land resource for the overall benefits of all Nigerians. This is a revolutionary real estate TV package that would reveal a lot of good thing that could help all concerned,” he said.

The production, which is the first of its kind, will be aired on NTA2 Channel 5, every Saturday, at 10pm, with effects from May 30, 2020.

The Founder/CEO of Quick TV Africa Limited, Victor Vote, pointed out the need for massive digital promotion for Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs) into real estate.

“This is such a massive innovation that requires a large and productive digital promotion in other to reach targeted audiences. The need to create channels that put National Real Estate Today before the people can not be over emphasised,” he said.

Also in attendance was the CEO of Mabtech Properties Limited, Chinedu Mbakwe, who reacted to the need to promote the Lekki Trade Centre comprising 3750, lock-up shops, banking halls, restaurants and other complementary facilities taking off along Lekki/Epe Expressway, Lekki, Lagos.

“The Lekki Trade Centre will be the highest shopping International Market within Lekki and Ibeju Lekki environs. When this Market takes off,it will serve all the Island residents in Lagos. He further commented on Tejuosho Market investment opportunities which is already on said,” said Mbakwe.