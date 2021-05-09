From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on Saturday appealed to the abductors of the 16 students of Greenfield University, Kaduna, not to harm but to free them.

This was contained in a statement by the northern foremost socio-cultural group’s Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, a copy of which was made available to Sun Sun.

ACF specifically rejoiced over the freedom of all the students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna, after being held captive by bandits who stormed the school on March 11, 2021, and abducted 37 as against 39 as earlier reported.

“We thank God for saving their lives and rejoice with their families both immediate and remote.

“We are grateful to the Nigerians who risked their lives in the delicate negotiating process to free the abducted students,” he said.

He noted with regret that, “millions of Naira was alleged to have been paid to the bandits before they granted freedom to the kidnapped students.

“The ACF is against the payment of such ransom even though we agree with negotiating with bandits.

“We appeal to those bandits holding other students at Greenfield University to also set them free without further delay. Having killed five of them in cold blood, killing more will certainly not help matters.”