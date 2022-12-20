From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Chairman, Board of Trustees, of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) Ambassador Shehu Malami, is dead. He died at the age of 85.

He was Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of South Africa during the military regime of late General Sani Abacha.

Announcing Malami’s death in a statement on Tuesday, the Secretary General of ACF, Murtala Aliyu said, he died on Monday, December 19 in Cairo, Egypt.

Though the statement did not say the cause of his death, it noted that Nigeria will miss Ambassador Malami’s extraordinary leadership skills, his generosity, sense of justice and fairplay.

“The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, regrets to announce the demise of our Chairman, Board of Trustees, Ambassador Shehu Malami, OFR, CON, Sarkin Sudan Wurno. He died Monday, the 19th of December, 2022 in Cairo, Egypt.

“Ambassador Shehu Malami was born in Sokoto in 1937 as a Prince of the Sultanate dynasty. He had his early education in Sokoto, Bida and Katsina. He also attended various Colleges in the United Kingdom. He had a degree in law from the Middle Temple. Amb Shehu Malami worked as private Secretary and then as Special Assistant to Sultan Saddiq Abubakar III.

“He had earlier worked for the BBC as a broadcaster. At various time he was Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of South Africa; Chairman, Assessment Committee of the Nigeria National Merit Award, director, the Nigerian Industrial Development Bank, Chairman, Union Bank of Nigeria, Chairman, PZ Industries, among many many other top leadership positions during his long public service career that spanned several decades.

“The nation will undoubtedly miss Ambassador Shehu Malami’s extraordinary leadership skills, his generosity, his sense of justice and fairplay.

“We send our deepest condolences to his family and the nation. It is our prayer that Allah, SWA, forgives his mistakes and grant mercy on his soul”. The statement said.