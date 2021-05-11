From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

North foremost socio-cultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum has called for a full transparent investigation into alleged arrested helicopter supplying logistics to bandits in some northern states.

Earlier reports linked the helicopter to the former Head of State, General Abubakar Abdusalami which he had since debunked.

But, the ACF in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, said President Muhammadu Buhari must launch a full transparent investigation into the development without hiding anything from the public.

According to him, “early in March this year at the height of the kidnap of students of the Jangebe Government Girls Secondary School in Zamfara State, the Federal Government slammed a ban of flights over the state.

“In reaction, our National Chairman, Chief Audu Ogbe, issued a statement calling for the ban to be extended to states such as Borno, Taraba, Benue, Yobe where there were rumours that arms, foodstuffs and other supplies were being dropped for bandits by a mysterious helicopter.

“Today, there are various accounts that a helicopter that has been used to drop supplies for the criminals has been arrested. The accounts are rather confusing with rather a scandalous accusation that a former Head of State, General Abubakar Abdulsalami is the owner of the aircraft but the General has since dismissed the rumour.

“We have diligently followed these sordid revelations in the media. The Arewa Consultative Forum is convinced that there is a need for an open and transparent investigation on the shoulders of President and Commander in Chief, Muhammadu Buhari.

“We hope the result of this investigation will clear whatever doubts there are about fighting our security challenges,” he said.