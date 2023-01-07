From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A chieftain of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu has descended heavily on the Founder and Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Chief Afe Babalola (SAN) for saying that the highest spender, but not the best candidate, will win the forthcoming presidential election.

Babalola was also quoted to have said that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi is the most qualified person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, in a statement on Friday, the ACF chieftain who is also the Convener, Atiku/Okowa 2023 Patriots said the statement was an insult to Nigerians.

“I expected Babalola as a respected citizen and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) to know that Nigeria is not for sale. I totally disagree with him that the highest spender will win February 2023 Presidential Election.

“And with this kind of comment, the respected University Proprietor is encouraging money politics that the electoral law frowns against.

“He should not forget that with all the resources and federal might at the disposal of former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015, Almighty God decided to give power to the opposition then.

I am very sure that with the gale of defections from APC left, right and centre into PDP and monumental failure of the ruling party on all fronts, Atiku is costing home victory by God’s will”.