From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Northern socio-cultural organisation, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has condemned in strong term the killing of 22 travellers from Bauchi to Ondo State on Saturday by yet to be identified attackers.

To this end, ACF called on security agencies to take their responsibilities seriously, saying that, “Cases of a breach of the peace as we are witnessing on the Plateau must be investigated speedily and the culprits brought to book in the Courts of law”.

This was contained in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of ACF, Emmanuel Yawe.

“Last month there was an attack on over 20 farms in Miango, Bassa Local Government of Plateau state. Unknown terrorists, suspected to be herdsmen attacked and destroyed maize farms there.

“Governor Simon Lalong who visited the destroyed farms was visibly angry and called on security agents to apprehend these criminals. There is no evidence that they have been fished out.

“Then just yesterday(Saturday)14th August 2021, a convoy of travellers from Bauchi to Ondo state were massacred in Rukuba Plateau state. According to the police 22 people were killed. All those killed were Muslims which points to the fact that it was a reprisal attack.

“Since Simon Lalong assumed duty in 2015, Plateau has been relatively peaceful. We were about to rejoice that Plateau has now become a peaceful state. What is happening on Plateau is a clear indication that hostilities have resumed and the bad old days of ‘tit for tat’ are back again on the Plateau. Governor Lalong has imposed a 24 hour curfew on the troubled area. There are also reports that 12 suspects have been

apprehended.

“We call on the people of Plateau to remain calm. Religious and traditional leaders must impress on their people to exercise restraint and not take the laws in their hands.

No religion – neither Christianity nor Islam- allows its followers to spill innocent blood.

“The security agencies must take their responsibilities seriously. Cases of a breach of the peace as we are witnessing on the Plateau must be investigated speedily and the culprits brought to book in the Courts of law. It is the only way to stop a breakdown of law and order in communities, the state of Plateau itself and the country,” the statement read.