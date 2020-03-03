Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Northern group Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has condemned the killing of over 50 innocent people and the destruction of property by armed bandits in some communities in Igabi and Giwa Local Government Areas of Kaduna State last Sunday.

The ACF called for intelligence gathering and sharing by both the community and the security agencies in order to preempt the bandits and ensure the security of lives and property within the communities.

This was contained in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the Forum, Muhammad Ibrahim Biu.

The statement reads: