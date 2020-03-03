Noah Ebije, Kaduna
Northern group Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has condemned the killing of over 50 innocent people and the destruction of property by armed bandits in some communities in Igabi and Giwa Local Government Areas of Kaduna State last Sunday.
The ACF called for intelligence gathering and sharing by both the community and the security agencies in order to preempt the bandits and ensure the security of lives and property within the communities.
This was contained in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the Forum, Muhammad Ibrahim Biu.
The statement reads:
“Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) is deeply touched by the unwarranted killing of innocent lives and destruction of property by armed bandits in some communities in Igabi and Giwa Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Kaduna State.
“The heinous act by the bandits was callous and inhuman, considering the high number of casualties in terms of lives lost and settlements affected. ACF condemns in strong terms the killing of innocent people for whatever reason, as this cannot in any way address the perceived concerns or grievances of the perpetrators of these crimes. ACF, once more appeal to all aggrieved persons to always channel their grievances through due process of law rather than taking the law into their hands.
“ACF equally condemns the spate of killings of innocent people by armed bandits and terrorists not only that of Kaduna State but also the ones in other parts of the country and therefore calls on the Security Agencies to always be proactive in their operations to avert such incidence.
“Furthermore, intelligence gathering and sharing should be a continuous and sustained effort by both the community and the security agencies to ensure the security of lives and property within the communities.
“ACF commends the efforts of Kaduna State Government and the Security Agencies in taking prompt and decisive action aimed at tracking the bandits and bringing them to book.
“ACF extends its condolences to the affected communities in Igabi and Giwa Local Government Areas, the Government and good people of Kaduna State over this unfortunate incident.
“May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace. We equally appeal to Kaduna State Government and public-spirited persons to render relief materials to the affected communities.”
