From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has condoled the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, over the death of its Spokesman, Yinka Odumakin.

A statement by the National Publicity Secretary of ACF, Emmanuel Yawe regretted that Odumakin died at a time both ACF and Afenifere used to disagree and agree over the need to ensure one united Nigeria.

ACF however noted that the difference between Afenifere and ACF is that while the Yoruba group limited admission of its members to descendants of Oduduwa, ACF admits even descendants of Oduduwa who are northerners

“The Arewa Consultative Forum ACF today received the sad news of the death of Yinka Odumakin, the spokesman of the Afenifere.

“While he was alive, Yinka held on to his views very strongly. We often disagreed with him on many issues.

“Our disagreements were however on principle and not personal.

The fundamental difference is that the Afenifere group admits only descendants of Oduduwa as members, while we in the ACF admit even descendants of Oduduwa who are northerners.

“The nature of our membership, accommodating hundreds of ethnic groups has made it very difficult to always agree with a group whose membership is limited to one ethnic group.

“We continue to hope that the Afenifere will one day turn a new leaf and see issues not from the narrow and limited perspective of one ethnic group but from the broad perspective of a multi ethnic Federal Republic.

“We had hoped that Odumakin will live long enough to work for and see the new day.

“His death today has robbed us of that opportunity. We however pray for the condolence of his family and his colleagues in Afenifere We shall certainly miss him”.

Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android