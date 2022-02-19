The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has commiserated with the Sokoto State Government and the Sultanate over the death of Hassan Danbaba, the grandson of the late revered Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto.

The ACF, in a statement on Thursday in Kaduna, said it shared the grief of Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa`ad Abubakar and the Sultanate Council over the sudden demise of Danbaba, the Magajin Gari Sokoto.

ACF National Publicity Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Yawe, stated this in the statement which he made available to journalists.

ACF said the late Danbaba was a man who kept a very low profile and tried to disguise his high position in the society with his unusual humility.

“He died at the youth age of 51 and was completely detribalized.

“He mixed freely with all Nigerians, irrespective of religion and cultural background.

“We at the Arewa Consultative Forum will miss his good company and the advice and good counsel he often gave us.

“May the Almighty Allah bless his Soul,” the statement said. (NAN)