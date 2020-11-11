The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has felicitated with the Emir of Ilorin Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari on the 25th anniversary of his ascension to the throne.

The National Publicity Secretary (ACF), Mr Emmanuel Yawe, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Wednesday.

Yawe said the ACF was proud that Ilorin Emirate had witnessed unprecedented development in the past 25 years of the monarch’s reign.

“As a firm and fair ruler, he has been able to bring justice to his emirate which has in turn brought peace and tranquility,” he said.

He said that the monarch’s quest for justice as a prerequisite for peace had seen him play noble roles even outside his traditional turf.

According to the statement, the emir has been a voice of wisdom in Nigeria’s state of affairs.

He attributed this to his leading role in bringing peace-building during the defunct northern region and the formation of the ACF.

“This led him to be appointed the first chairman of Arewa Consultative Forum, where he performed creditably in laying the foundation of the forum which recently turned 20 years old,’’ he said.

The ACF also wished him good health and prayed that the Almighty Allah will continue to guide and protect him. (NAN)