The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has announced a new leadership to pilot the affairs of the group.

Chairman, Leadership Selection Committee, Gen. M.I. Wushishi (retired) and Secretary, Malam Bukar Zarma, announced the new leaders in a statement issued in Kaduna, yesterday.

The statement listed the leadership of the ACF Board of Trustees as Amb. shehu Malami as the Chairman Board of Trustees and Amb. Sulaiman Turaki as vice chairman.

It said the National Working Committee would be headed by Chief Audu Ogbe to be deputised by Sen. Ibrahim Ida and Sen. Salihu Matori as Vice Chairman.

Other members, according to the statement, are Alhaji Murtala Aliyu as General Secretary to be deputised by Alhaji Tambari Ahmed.

Also Mr Emmanuel Yaweh would serve as the Publicity Secretary to be deputised by Amb. Ayuba Ngbako and assisted by retired Col. Aliyu Audu.

Alhaji Shuaibu Shehu is the new Legal Adviser, with Alhaji Babasule Bisalla as Treasurer to be assisted by Ms Fati Ibrahim, while Alhaji Ibrahim Moriki is the new Financial Secretary to be assisted by Mr Kelvin Kwapnoe.

Also Hajiya Sa’adatu Abdullahi would serve as Auditor to be assisted by Alhaji Mohammed Yakubu.