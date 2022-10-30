From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Chapter of the Arewa Consultative Forum has elected a new set 9f executive memberd to pilot its affairs for the next three years.

The executive was elected at the Annual General Meeting (AGM)of the association held at the weekend in Kano State.

Inaugurating the executive the Chairman of Board of Trustees ACF Kano chapter General Halliru Akilu (rtd) charged them to justify the confidence repose on them by the peopleof the state and the region.

Akilu tasked them to develop programmes and policies that will take Kano State and Northern Nigeria to greater height.

The retired General who was among the founders of the ACF, called on the leadership to partner with sister patriotic associations to move the forum forward.

In his speech, the new chairman Dr Umar Faruk Gwani pledged to set up a scholarship scheme for indigents who cannot afford the cost of tertiary education

He added that the forum will also engage gubernatorial candidates from different political parties on its blueprint especially on education, healthcare, security, agriculture, youth and women empowerment.

According to him the new leadership will prioritise security through promoting community policing and how best to support security agencies and voluntary organisations in the fight against criminal activities.

Also speaking the state secretary Dr Muhammad Mustapha Yahaya pledged to justify the confidence reposed on them by replicating the success recorded during their six months interim leadership.

The new executive includes Hajiya Aishatu Yakubu Maijama’a (Deputy chairman), Amb. Dr Rufa’i Mukhtar Danmaje (Vice chairman) and Prof. Kamilu Sani Fagge (Assistant Secretary).

Others are Hajiya Rabi’a Hussaini Adamu (Treasurer), Hajiya Mairo Bello (Assistant Treasurer), Alhaji Bello Sani Galadanci (Publicity Secretary) and Nasiru Yusuf Ibrahim (Assistant Publicity Secretary).

Aldo erected is Prof. Yusuf Alhassan (Auditor), Hajiya Hadiza Kishimi (Assistant Auditor), Barr. Kabiru Mukhtar (Legal Adviser) and Muhammad Kabiru Haruna (Assistant Legal Adviser).. End.