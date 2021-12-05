From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has lost one of its founding members, General Inuwa Wushishi (retd).

According to a statement by the ACF Spokesman, Emmanuel Yawe, retired General Wushishi died Saturday night following a protracted illness.

“We woke up this morning in the ACF family with the sad news that one of the founding fathers of our Forum, General Inuwa Wushihi died yesterday night.

“General Wushishi is considered a pillar of strength in the ACF because of his love and services for the north, for Nigeria and for humanity generally.

“A gallant officer who received good military training both in Nigeria and abroad, General Wushishi rose to the rank of Lieutenant General on merit and was appointed Chief of Army Staff by President Shehu Shagari in 1981, an office he held until the end of that government in 1983.

“General Wushishi was a detribalised Nigerian and an unwavering believer in democracy.

“In retirement, he devoted himself to noble causes for the unity and progress of Nigeria. One of such causes is the ACF which he played a prominent role in putting together in its early years about twenty years ago.

“His commitment to ACF remained unshakeable even as his health declined in his last days.

“He was, for instance, the Chairman Leadership selection committee and member Board of Trustees until his death. He actively and enthusiastically participated in the activities of the Forum in both capacities until the end of his life.

“With his death, Nigeria has lost yet another exemplary patriot and pillar of strength. His death means the number of those who selflessly sacrificed their lives to keep Nigeria one is fast depleting.

“The ACF wishes to condole with the Wushishi Local Government, the Kontagora Emirate Council the Niger state government and his immediate family over the loss of this patriot. The Forum prays that the good Lord may forgive his shortcomings and reward his good deeds,” the statement said.

