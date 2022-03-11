From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on Friday lost its National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe.

The Secretary General of ACF, Murtala Aliyu in a statement announced the death of Yawe, though the cause of his death was not contained in the statement.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

“It is with heavy heart that I bring to your notice the passing away of our Publicity Secretary Chief Emmanuel Yawe this morning (Friday).

“I have intimated the Chairman Audu Ogbeh and he instructed that I should bring it to the notice of members.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“We will be visiting the family and will keep you informed about the burial arrangements. May his gentle soul rest in peace”. The statement said.

Emmanuel Yawe was born on October 21, 1956 in Shagu, Donga Local Government Area of Taraba State.

He obtained B.sc political science from University of Ibadan, Ibadan​​​​​​ 1975 – 1979.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .