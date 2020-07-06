Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has expressed deep sadness at the death of its first acting national secretary and the previous National Vice Chairman (North West) of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Alh Inuwa Abdulkadir.

Until his death, Alhaji Abdulkadir was also the Chairman Governing Board of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and Chairman, Governing Council of Sokoto State University. He was once Attorney General of Sokoto state and Minister of Youth and Sports Development.

He held the traditional title of Magatakarda Babba (Chief Scribe) of the Sokoto Sultanate.

The National Publicity Secretary of the ACF, Emmanuel Yawe in a statement stated:

‘We woke up at ACF today with the sad news of the death of a gentleman who played a leading role in the formative days of our forum.’

‘Barr Inuwa Abdulkadir was the first legal/administrative adviser of the forum and later the first acting National Secretary.

‘He was a prominent national politician who amongst others served Nigeria in the position of Minister for Youth and Social Welfare. He was also the National Vice Chairman of his political party, the APC.

‘In the ACF we remember him as a perfect gentleman, very knowledgeable and yet humble. These attributes he put to use as he nurtured the ACF in its infant days.

‘We pray for the repose of his soul and the condolence of his family and close associates.’