From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has mourned the death of the former presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC), Alhaji Bashir Tofa.

Late Alhaji Tofa was one of the founding members of the ACF.

ACF in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe described Alhaji Tofa as a successful businessman from Kano State who invested his time, energy and money during the formative stages of the Forum.

“The Arewa Consultative Forum is saddened with news of the death one of the founding members of the Forum Alhaji Bashir Tofa. Alhaji Bashir Tofa a successful businessman from Kano State was one of those who invested their time, energy and money during the formative stages of the ACF.

“Having laid the foundation of the Forum, he preferred to stay at the back and play an advisory role in the affairs of the ACF.

“We are happy to say that up to his death, he identified with the ideals with which the ACF was founded.

“Bashir Tofa was a man of many parts. Sometimes a national politician, community leader or an international businessman.

“His participation in the 1993 presidential election as the candidate of the NRC overshadowed all other things he did. Maybe because Moshood Abiola was involved or because it was finally annulled.

“Every time that election was mentioned, his name just came up. It was as if he never did anything in life other than participate in that election.

“Whatever happened to that election should not be blamed on him. He was as much a victim of military meddlesomeness in politics as Abiola.

It is a measure of his good public conduct that he remained calm throughout and never did anything to stir up trouble when the country was almost on fire because of the annulled election.

“At the ACF we see Tofa as a patriot who wanted to serve his country but was denied the opportunity by the military. We do not believe it is a crime to want to serve.

“We condole his immediate family, the Kano business community, Kano ACF Chapter, Kano State government for the loss of their eminent son Bashir Tofa,” the statement said.