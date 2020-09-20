The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), says it has received with shock and sadness news of the death of Alhaji Shehu Idris, the Emir of Zauzau.

The National Publicity Secretary, ACF, Mr Emmanuel Yawe made this known in a statement obtained by News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Sunday in Kaduna.

Yawe said the Emir died at the age of 84.

According to him, until his death the monarch was one of the oldest and highest ranking traditional rulers not only in the north but the whole of Nigeria.

“The deceased was the 18th Emir in the Zazzau Emirate, recalling that in February the late Emir celebrated his 45th year on the throne.

“He ruled his Emirate through a period of rapid political, economic, social changes, but never lost his focus on his primary responsibility of maintainance of peace and progress in his Emirate.

“The late emir played a prominent role as one of the five emirs, who founded the ACF with its headquarters located in his domain – Kaduna.

“The Arewa Consultative Forum Condoles with his immediate family, the Zauzau Emirate and the Kaduna State government over this tragic loss,” the statement read.

The forum said its would miss his fatherly advice on all issues that were tabled before him.(NAN)