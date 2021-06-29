From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Amidst clamour for restructuring of the polity, the Arewa Consultative Forum(ACF) has charged the northern caucus in the House of Representatives to be on the lookout for a bill on restructuring, which may come before the parliament soon.

Chairman of the ACF, Audu Ogbe, gave the charge, yesterday, in Abuja, at a retreat organised for Northern lawmakers on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

Audu told the lawmakers that President Muhammadu Buhari, during a recent meeting with a delegation from the South South, promised to sign the bill on restructuring of the polity if it is passed by the National Assembly.

He explained that President Buhari’s statement indicated that a bill on the restructuring of the country may be before the National Assembly anytime from now. Consequently, the ACF chairman stated that it is imperative for the Northern lawmakers to be adequately prepared.

Besides, Ogbe said the northern body, after a meeting to discuss the issue would present “something” to the lawmakers to work on.

“A lot has been said about the Petroleum Industry bill but I will not dwell on that. But there is something that will come before you very soon. The last time Mr. President met with a delegation from the South South, he made a statement that if a bill is presented before the National Assembly on the question of restructuring and the Assembly passes it, he will have no objection than to sign it.

“It then means that the matter may not be too far away. At our last meeting in Kaduna, we extended an invitation to Ohanaeze, Afenifere and the South South Peoples Congress that we want to engage them and have a conversation on the subject. However, I will like you, as legislators to take note of this.

“Many of the people who are clamouring for restructuring are referring to the 1963 constitution. Somehow, they believe that constitution gives to every part of Nigeria whatever resources there are.

“We are trying to get copies to send to all of you to see. Item 25, part one of section 69 of the first schedule says mines, minerals, including oil fields, oil mining, geological surveys and natural gas are on the exclusive list. The 1963 constitution, an exact copy of the 1960 constitution and a copy of the 1999 constitution which has now made to look as if it was written by the government itself. Take out these constitution and read it well. We will meet, discuss and something will be presented to you. It will be up to you to make it work after which Mr. President will be ready to sign it.”

