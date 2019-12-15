Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has urged the Federal Government to expedite action by changing negotiation strategy with Boko Haram in order to rescue Leah Sharibu and Chibok girls in captivity under the terrorists.

Leah Sharibu has been in Boko Haram captivity close to five years.

ACF’s reaction followed killing of four aid workers including a woman by the Boko Haram terrorists on Saturday in Borno State.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the national Publicity Secretary of the Forum, Muhammad Ibrahim Biu.

The statement said, “ACF therefore urges the FG to review its negotiation strategy with the terrorists and ensure that all kidnapped persons still in the captivity of the Boko Haram including Leah Sharibu and the Chibok girls are rescued and released to their families.

“ACF urges the FG to intensify its rescue operations in order to assuage the fears of Nigerians of what may happen to those still in captivity.

“Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) is shocked and saddened by the sad news of yet another killing of four aid workers including a woman by the Boko Haram terrorists yesterday in Borno State.

“It would be recalled that sometimes last year two female aid workers with International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) were abducted by the terrorists during an attack on the military base in Rann, Borno State, and were subsequently executed by the terrorists on the grounds that the Federal Government (FG) failed to meet up some of their demands.

“The recent action of the terrorists to say the least was callous, barbaric and inhuman and totally against the tenets of Islam and humanity. The killing is clear desecration of Islam which preaches sacred inviolability of the individual.

“The Federal Government’s (FG) assurances that it has been working with some friendly countries and other international organizations to save the lives of the innocent aid workers and other kidnapped female students have not yielded the desired result.

“ACF extends its condolences to the families of who were brutally executed by the terrorists for serving humanity and equally commiserates with the families of those still captivity”.