From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Achara Ihechiowa community in Arochukwu Local Government Area, is located in the North East fringes of Abia State. The community like any other in that part of the state is blessed with a vast landmass, dotted with abundant natural resources. Usually, in other communities within Abia North where Achara is located, the head of the traditional institution and his cabinet members hold such natural treasures in trust for the people, it was gathered.

The reporter learnt, however, that the battle for the control of the resources in the area pitted the traditional institution against some members of the elite in the community who were against maintaining the status quo. Another group, described as a Christian body, also sprang up and joined the earlier group to fight the traditional institution for the control of the natural resources in the community.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Confusion, conflicts

The development, the reporter learnt, led to confusion and conflict between the traditional authorities, led by the then traditional ruler, Eze Ekeh Ogori and members of the antagonising associations. With time, the conflict reportedly deepened and the community descended into turmoil. The youths of the town, as gathered, also aligned with those fighting the traditional institution.

It was gathered that one of those supporting the traditional institution’s claim to the community’s resources, one Kalu Obasi Okoko, was disgraced and humiliated by the youths. They reportedly tied his hands and forced him to carry two nine-inch blocks as he was paraded round the community after being accused of stealing garri and rice. Another supporter of the elders, one Itam Emega, reportedly had his toe severed after being accused of stealing a ram.

The crisis in the community persisted, and eventually, the traditional ruler, Eze Ogori, was dethroned in January, 2020.

New King and day of calamity

A year later, one Ogba Thomas Itam was appointed the new traditional ruler of the community, and January 2, 2021 was picked as date for the coronation of the new ruler.

On the said date of the installation of the new king, guests and members of the community were already seated, awaiting the arrival of the new king when the unthinkable happened. After waiting for longer than was expected without the new king making an appearance, some people were sent to his house to find out why he had not come out for the ceremony to commence. The men were said to have hardly believed what they saw. The new king had reportedly slumped while coming out and was stone dead right inside his sitting room by the time the men arrived.

This development was said to have put the community in a quandary. The coronation of the new King was promptly and unceremoniously aborted.

On January 3, 2021, a day after the ugly incident, members of the groups opposed to the traditional institution allegedly accused the deposed king, Eze Ogori and five of his close confidants as having hands in the mysterious death of the new ruler. Those accused alongside the traditional ruler were Agwu Okeju Nnanna, Kalu Obasi Okoko, Sam Ukariwe, James Kalu and Itam Emega.

The six men referred to as the “Achara Six” were reportedly rounded up by the youths and taken to the village square where they were reportedly stripped naked. It was gathered that the youths also sent a delegation to a native doctor in Akwa Ibom State to find out whether those accused were guilty or innocent.

Later that day, the men sent to Akwa Ibom State returned and reportedly claimed that the late king and the other five were guilty. The six men were subsequently set ablaze and burnt alive.

NGO’s intervention

After the gory incident, Saturday Sun was told that attempts made by some sons of the area to bring those responsible for the killings to book did not yield any fruit. After much dilly-dallying by the police in Abia, a human rights organization based in Lagos, Citizen For Righteousness and Social Justice (CRJ), reportedly came into the matter.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

On March 31, 2021, CRJ in a petition to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, and signed by Victor Uddo, chronicled the events that led to the alleged gruesome murder of the Achara Six and those behind the heinous act.

The petition read in part, “We were informed that on or about January 3, 2021, the various persons whose names are contained in the document attached to this petition as Exhibit “A” in a murderous mode and disposition, made themselves above the law by constituting themselves as the accusers, investigators, prosecutors, judges and executioners of the six innocent men of a spurious allegation of being spiritually responsible to the mysterious death of Mr Ogba Thomas Itam who slumped and died at his coronation ceremony on January 2, 2021.

“They (accusers) got the foregoing six people arrested with their mobilised mercenaries, stripped them naked and paraded them in the village square and tied their hands and feet with ropes, displaying them to the heat of the scorching sun from morning till evening.

“Sir, by the evening of the same day when their messengers to the witch doctor’s shrine in Akwa Ibom state returned, these murderous men went into their caucus meeting and immediately thereafter, pronounced these innocent men guilty of murder and ordered their immediate execution. Their mercenaries descended on these innocent men and wantonly murdered and burnt them alive.

“The entire community is in a state of anarchy, trauma and fear, having been hijacked by these murderous and criminal elements who threatened to wipe off the family of any person who would dare to bring this matter to the knowledge of the government of the day. That threat is the reason why nobody has dared to report or bring this incident to the knowledge of the law enforcement agents till date.”

The human rights group informed the IGP that presently, the elitist groups had allegedly placed death penalty on some persons from the community they considered their enemies and declared them wanted. The persons so declared wanted, according to the petition include Akuma John, Obasi Nnanna, Okey Okwara, Dr Nnaukwu Okwuagwu Kalu, Hon (Mrs) Ngozi Amos, late Emmanuel Ndukwe and late Mr. Tiger. The last two persons, the petition said, died as a result of heart attack occasioned by the threat to their lives.

CRJ recalled a similar incident in 2014, “when the same youths and their supporters attempted to forcefully crown one elder Obasi Ogbonnaya king and that man became paralyzed till date.”

The petition urged the IGP to use his good offices to ensure that those who perpetrated the crime were “arrested and prosecuted and also to ensure the protection of the lives and properties of Nigerians presently under their captivity.”

The petition was accompanied by court affidavits sworn to by the following persons from the community: Mazi Okore Nnanna, Ada Obasi Nnanna, Dr. Nnaukwu Okwuagwu Kalu, Aja Okezie Nnanna and Okore Nnanna, all of who claimed they were eyewitnesses to the atrocities committed by the accused persons.

At the moment, the matter is being investigated by the police at SCID, Abia State upon the intervention of the CRJ. But the human rights organization said it was not happy that more than one year after the horrendous crime was committed, the principal suspects were yet to be arrested.

The organisation alleged that members of the groups that masterminded the crime had imposed a levy of N40, 000 on every family in the community to use it to suppress the case with the police.

The CRJ appealed to the IGP to arrest the principal suspects, many of whom it claimed were still parading the community.

None of those fingered in the matter agreed to speak with the reporter. One of them who had earlier fixed an interview appointment with the reporter, declined at the last minute.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Geoffrey Ogbonna said the police would not allow anybody involved in such matter to go free. He said the suspects would be charged to court immediately investigations were concluded.