Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, has called for the establishment of a yearly creative arts festival in the South East states.

Igwe Achebe, who made the call at the grand finale of the Life in My City Arts Festival (LIMCAF) in Enugu, said South East had the potential to attract art enthusiasts from across the globe to grow tourism revenue and create jobs for citizens.

“We can declare a month of creative arts in the whole of the South East. We already have thriving art festivals like Oraeze in Onitsha, LIMCAF in Enugu, Anbocraft in Awka and Imo is also doing something. We are talking of creative arts; it is literature, music, masquerade and all that.”