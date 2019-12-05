Wife of the founder, Victory Life Bible Church, Worldwide, Rev. Folake Achudume, will tomorrow in Ibadan, Oyo State, bury her mother, Mrs.Lydia Olajire Adesina. She died on October 13, 2019, at age 81.

Mrs. Achudume described her mother as a disciplinarian, religious and fortright, who taught her unforgetable lessons of life:

“I will forever remember her for the lessons of life, including morals and religious that she taught me particularly when I was growing up.

“She was an epitome of humility and transparency in addition to having a lot of native intelligence and wisdom.

“My mother and her husband were responsible for my early upbringing and exposure to good morals and virtues which were greatly responsible for whatever I later became in life and I thank God and my parents for this.

“For my mother, there is no short route to hardwork and success. It is either you work hard and be successful later in life with prayers or lose out in the struggle for life as a result of failure.

“They always counseled me as a girl that they wanted the best for their chilcren, particularly in our marriages and in chosen career.

“They were of the opinion that If we had a proper marriage; things would look good for us in life.

“I will forever be grateful to her for bringing me up along with other siblings with love, care and discipline.

“As a growing up girl, there was no reason to misbehave. Forever, I will remember her.”