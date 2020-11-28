Hardworking and influential Nigerians have been honoured for their achievements in various fields.

At the just concluded Nigerian Achievers Awards (NAA), which held in Lagos recently, former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode went home with the award for excellence in advocacy for good governance.

Also, fashion entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani and others carted home the awards for Top 20 Under 40 Entrepreneur/Game Changers. Seyi Alabi went home with the Best Lead Actress in Diaspora award while Bryan Emmanuel won the Best Lead Actor of the Year award. As Bukunmi Oluwasina smiled home with Best Lead Actress of the Year award, special honourary awards were presented to Olushola Akinwunmi Micheals, Eunice Mekwuye-Elema, Olachi Paris Sanusi and host of others.

According to the organiser of Nigerian Achievers Awards, Princess Joy Osusu, the award is all about celebrating great achievements in the country.