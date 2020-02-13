Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Authorities of the Achievers University, a privately-owned university in Owo, Ondo State, has expelled six students over their alleged involvement in cultism.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Samuel Ibiyemi, who briefed reporters, said the institution took the disciplinary action against the students because of its zero-tolerance for cultism and indiscipline.

The affected students, according to the Vice-Chancellor, are Awolo David (Maass Communication), Owolabi James (Political Science), Oyeniran Temitope (Nursing Science) and Yahaya Mohammed (Medical Lab Science).

Others are Owolabi Opeyemi (Computer Science) and Onagoruwa Oyinlola (Biochemistry).

According to Ibiyemi, the affected persons are all 300 level students

He said the parents of the affected students had been informed of the development.

“Their expulsion from the university was premised on their involvement in cultism after all fair hearing and due process within the laws establishing the institution.

“The six students ceased to be students of Achievers University, Owo. Anybody (individual or corporate) dealing with them as Achievers University students do so at their own risk.

“The management of the university has set up a fact-finding committee to verify the allegations levelled against them and they were all found culpable, hence the decision to expel them,” he added.