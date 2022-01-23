Introduction

Something is uncommon when it is rare, unusual, above ordinary, exceptional, remarkable. Stride is a long step in walking, for example, leaping over a pool of water after the rain; a step forward in development or progress.

As we take time to study the lives of several men of God we see that people who make uncommon stride have certain characteristics in common:

Characteristics of those who made uncommon stride

DESIRE

This is a longing or craving for something that brings joy or satisfaction.

Philippians 3:8, Yea doubtless, and I count all things but loss for the excellency of the knowledge of Christ Jesus my Lord: for whom I have suffered the loss of all things, and do count them but dung, that I may win Christ,

Desire will lead to prayer, seeking and pursuing.

Psalm 21:2, Thou hast given him his heart’s desire, and hast not withholden the request of his lips. Selah.

1 Corinthians 14:1, Follow after charity, and desire spiritual gifts, but rather that ye may prophesy.

Think of all the successful people in scripture! They were people of desire.

Decision

Decision means to have the power or quality of deciding; characterized by resolute; determined steps and actions.

Daniel 1:8, But Daniel purposed in his heart that he would not defile himself with the portion of the king’s meat, nor with the wine which he drank: therefore he requested of the prince of the eunuchs that he might not defile himself.

Galatians 1:15-17, But when it pleased God, who separated me from my mother’s womb, and called me by his grace, To reveal his Son in me, that I might preach him among the heathen; immediately I conferred not with flesh and blood: Neither went I up to Jerusalem to them which were apostles before me; but I went into Arabia, and returned again unto Damascus.

Diligence

Diligence is the constant and earnest effort to accomplish what is undertaken; persistent exertion of body or mind in the direction of your purpose. It is “working at it”

Daniel 6:3-4, Then this Daniel was preferred above the presidents and princes, because an excellent spirit was in him; and the king thought to set him over the whole realm. Then the presidents and princes sought to find occasion against Daniel concerning the kingdom; but they could find none occasion nor fault; forasmuch as he was faithful, neither was there any error or fault found in him.

Determination

Determination is the quality of being resolute; firmness of purpose, having a fixed purpose or intention: fixed direction or tendency toward some object or end.

1 Corinthians 2:1-5 And I, brethren, when I came to you, came not with excellency of speech or of wisdom, declaring unto you the testimony of God. For I determined not to know any thing among you, save Jesus Christ, and him crucified. And I was with you in weakness, and in fear, and in much trembling. And my speech and my preaching was not with enticing words of man’s wisdom, but in demonstration of the Spirit and of power: That your faith should not stand in the wisdom of men, but in the power of God.

Without determination you wouldn’t go far. Obstacles abound everywhere. Our Lord Jesus wouldn’t have gone to the cross, without determination. There are the likes of Peter who will discourage Him.

Matthew 16:22-23, Then Peter took him, and began to rebuke him, saying, Be it far from thee, Lord: this shall not be unto thee. But he turned, and said unto Peter, Get thee behind me, Satan: thou art an offence unto me: for thou savourest not the things that be of God, but those that be of men.

Doggedness

This is persistency in effort; stubbornly tenacious. It is stronger than determination. This is being violent in spirit.

Matthew 11:12, And from the days of John the Baptist until now the kingdom of heaven suffereth violence, and the violent take it by force.

Philippians 3:13-14 Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended: but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before, I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.

John 6:67-69 Then said Jesus unto the twelve, Will ye also go away? Then Simon Peter answered him, Lord, to whom shall we go? thou hast the words of eternal life. And we believe and are sure that thou art that Christ, the Son of the living God.

Devotion

Devotion is profound dedication; consecration, earnest attachment to the Lord.

Romans 12:1-2, I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service. And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.

Daniel 6:10, Now when Daniel knew that the writing was signed, he went into his house; and his windows being open in his chamber toward Jerusalem, he kneeled upon his knees three times a day, and prayed, and gave thanks before his God, as he did aforetime.

Are you cleaved and addicted to the lord your God?

Conclusion

To have uncommon stride, you and I would need these D’s in their proper quantum in our lives: Desire, Decision, Diligence, Determination, Doggedness and Devotion. Pray that God will help you to achieve uncommon stride in your family, career, education, business, marriage and ministry.

A Call to take a Decision

Beloved, have you entered into personal relationship with Jesus Christ by accepting Him as your Lord and Saviour? If you have not, you need to do so without delay. Inviting and accepting Jesus Christ into your life is the beginning of a glorious and eternally rewarding relationship with God, your Creator. It is a decision you can never regret as you walk with Him faithfully and consistently for the rest of your life. Surrender your life to Jesus Christ today by acknowledging that you are a sinner. God sent Jesus Christ to die for you and as you confess your sins to Him, He will forgive you so that you will not have to be punished for the same. Ask Jesus Christ to cleanse our with His precious blood, deliver you from sin and Satan and empower you by the Holy Spirit to henceforth live above sin and live totally for God from now on. You can write and share your testimony via [email protected]