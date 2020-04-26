Joe Apu

Memphis Division 1 player, Precious Achiuwa, yesterday, joined Jordan Nwora to declare for the 2020 NBA Draft to be held June 25, 2020, at Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York.

The 6ft 9in, 225-pound forward from Nigeria is pegged to be a mid-first round pick and could go as early as the lottery.

In his one season at Memphis, Achiuwa averaged 15.8 points and 10.8 rebounds and was tied for seventh in Division I with 18 double-doubles.

He was named both the AAC player and freshman of the year, the first time in league history someone received the two awards in the same season.

“I’ve always dreamt of playing in the NBA since I picked up the game,” Achiuwa wrote on Twitter. “With that being said, I’d like to announce the next step on my journey and declare for the 2020 NBA Draft.”

Jordan Nwora, on the other hand, is one of the most prolific scorers over the last two seasons in college basketball (17.5 points per game) Nwora, a six-foot-seven forward, will forgo his final season of eligibility at Louisville and remain in the draft.

Nwora, he is a big-time range shooter, with some microwave-scorer tendencies. According to Synergy, Nwora posted an effective shooting clip of 66.5 percnet on catch-and-shoot attempt this season. That’s a monster number: No. 22 nationally among players with 100+ FGA.

With his frame and shooting abilities, there’s appeal to Nwora as a second-round prospect in 2020.