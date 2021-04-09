On April 5, 2021, Senator Athan Achonu was received by his community, Umuokiri Umunumo, as they unveiled the new community auditorium.

It was indeed a momentous event with lots of excitement on the faces of the men and women who came out in their numbers to appreciate and celebrate their son, who helped in completing the 3,000-seater auditorium after it was left uncompleted for years.

The women, with infectious smiles on their faces, honoured the senator with a new : “Ugba Na Agbara Oha.”

They also danced to the excitement of all.

The senator later launched a book on the history of the community with N300,000. The books were donated to each of the women.

He also promised to provide clean and safe water by installing a borehole within the premises of the auditorium. He then informed them of his plan to build a health centre for the community.

Distinguished Senator Achonu has continued to support community development through intense local investments in agriculture, hospitality, and oil and gas that will help increase employment opportunities for the youth.

No doubt, he is a strong and authentic voice for “Akuruoulo”, the “think global, build local (South East)” initiative that is already galvanizing uncommon interest in the quest to develope the South East.

In his remarks, the chairman of the Umuokiri Community, Chief Ben Ohakwe, who received the senator, thanked him for his kindness and love for his community. He expressed appreciation on behalf of the community over his commitment towards the completion of the auditorium within the “lifetime of most of the people.”