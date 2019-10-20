Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, said the impeachment of the Kogi State deputy governor, Simon Achuba by the state House of Assembly, on Friday, is an indication that Governor Yahaya Bello is allegedly clinging on straws.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said by allegedly “coercing the state House of Assembly against the deputy governor even when the state judiciary Panel acquitted him of all allegations”, confirms that Bello has lost public trust and is now desperately resorting to dirty politics.

The party noted that the Kogi State assembly by allegedly allowing itself to be used against Achuba has reduced the state to a butt of jokes among other states in the country.

It added that whether or not the Kogi assembly has the courage to protect the state and its people, Bello will face the judgment of the people on November 16, when he would be voted out of office in the forthcoming governorship election holding on that date.

The statement read in part : “ This action of trying to remove the deputy governor via unconstitutional methods and in total disregard to the verdict of the judicial panel is, in itself, a gross misconduct and grave constitutional violation for which the state assembly, as an institution, ought to have removed Yahaya Bello as the governor of the state.

“The PDP however alerts that the next victim of such underhand methods would be the state assembly itself, which now appears to be on the way to being used to enact draconian rules to suppress and intimidate the people of Kogi state, since there is no way Yahaya Bello will win the November 16 election and return to office.

“It is, however, instructive to state that the action of the House of Assembly, in yielding to Yahaya Bello’s antics, has further reduced Kogi state to a butt of jokes among compatriots in other states of our federation.