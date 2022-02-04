From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Stakeholders in the judicial system have blamed underfunding, poor monitoring, lack of conducive courtroom and personnel as challenges hindering the successful implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) in Nigeria.

The stakeholders from different sectors who gathered at Ideal Nest Hotel, Osogbo, Osun State, to discuss a theme entitled: “Strengthening The Effective Implementation Of Administration Of Criminal Justice Law In States Through The Administration Of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee Structure,” harped on the need to raise the bar of justice delivery through the implementation of ACJL.

The Executive Secretary, Administration Of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee (ACJMC), Federal, Sulayman Dawodu, in his remark at the one-day workshop, lamented underfunding and poor monitoring of funds allocated to the criminal justice system.

He said, “If you look at all the criminal justice sector, you will discover that it is underfunding or where ever it is being funded, no one is there to oversee how the money is being deployed. If the government really must get serious about intervening and supportive, they should also put an oversight system to manage how that money will be well utilized. There should be check and balance and with this, we can fix the whole criminal justice system.”

He explained that the workshop sponsored by MacArthur Foundation was to enlighten some states that are just inaugurating their monitoring committee and those who are not performing well on the implementation of ACJL.

“We are here for the effective implementation for the provision of the ACJL and the act itself at the federal level. The essence is to ensure that all these provisions are not just there but implemented in the way they ought to be done,” he added.

The Chief Judge Of Osun State, Justice Oyebola Adepele-Ojo, also berated the lack of conducive courtroom, shortage of personnel among others, saying the implementation of ACJL is facing many challenges.

She commended the committee and the foundation for organising the workshop, saying it will enable the committee to evaluate the performances of their sectors in the Administration of Criminal Justice.