From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s counsel, Aloy Ejimakor has called on the International community and “Nigerians of means and influence”, to intervene in persuading Nigeria to promptly comply with the court order which discharged Kanu from all the criminal charges pending against him.

Ejimakor in a statement said following the extraordinary rendition of Nnamdi Kanu last year, John Campbell, the former US Ambassador to Nigeria had cautioned in a tweet that Nigeria cannot afford any more ‘mishandling’ of the matter of Nnamdi Kanu for the sake of safety and security of the nation.

Kanu’s counsel recalled that in the wake of the Court of Appeal judgment discharging the IPOB leader last Thursday, “Nigeria’s disobedience of a 2018 decision of a continental tribunal on Kanu was the first ‘mishandling’.

“The extraordinary rendition was the second. Putting Kanu on trial was the third. Disobeying the United Nations was the fourth. And the likelihood of disobeying the judgment of the Court of Appeal will be the fifth”.