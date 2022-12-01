Governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Ikechi Emenike, has recorded another major victory as the Court of Appeal, Owerri Division, reaffirmed his candidacy.

The appellate court in delivering its judgment, yesterday, dismissed an appeal filed by Daniel Eke Vs APC & ORS in Appeal No. CA/OW/419/2022.

Eke, who was a governorship aspirant on the platform of APC in Abia had challenged the outcome of the May 26, 2022 primary on the grounds that the process did not comply with both the Electoral Act and party guidelines.

He lost the case at the Federal High Court, Umuahia, where it was dismissed by Justice Evelyn Anyadike on the grounds that he lacked the locus to institute the matter.

Not done, Eke went to the Appeal Court, Owerri to challenge the verdict of the court of first instance.

In the judgment read by Justice Pemu Rita Nosakhare, the three judges in the appeal panel unanimously held that the indirect primary conducted by APC that produced Emenike as the gubernatorial candidate of APC in Abia State was valid.