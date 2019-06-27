Doris Obinna

The Association of Community Pharmacist of Nigeria (ACPN) is set to hold its 38th annual national scientific conference with theme: Tackling the Menace of Drug Abuse in Nigeria: A Disruptive Innovation Approach,” to be chaired by Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee on Elimination of Drug Abuse (PACEDA), Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd.) and founder, Safe Medicine Foundation, Ahmed Yakasai.

The seven-day conference holding in Kano State, which commences June 30, would be declared open by the Governor Abdulahi Ganduje.

Briefing newsmen, the National Chairman, ACPN, Samuel Adekola, said the essence was to bring all stakeholders together so as to channel a way forward in tacking the menace of drug abuse in the country.

He said: “There will be a walk against drug abuse with stakeholders led by wife of the Governor, Dr. Hafsat Ganduje. The theme and other sub-themes for this year’s conference was chosen to give delegates from all over Nigeria enough information and materials to increase our contributions to nation building and improve the well being of the citizens of our country in general.

“This is very apt, especially now that this country needs all the profession to join hands to move the country forward.”

According to him, the conference, which is a round table discussion with international partners, is going to be an interactive session with regulatory bodies, such as National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and Pharmacist Council of Nigeria (PCN). It will be unveiling the trans generational community pharmacy agenda.

He said: “Also, the role and contribution of Community Pharmacist in the past will be reviewed and the projected contributions and roles for our members to consolidate and improve.

“To increase health outcomes and reach, the role of Community Pharmacist has been increased overtime. We are poised to increase our contributions to help better our health status in Nigeria,” Adekola added.