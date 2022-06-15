From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Federal government has called on indigenes of the state to take advantage of the National Housing Project Estate in the state to own personal Houses.

This is just as one of the successful subscribers of the National Housing Projects in Imo State ,Rosemary Alu was formally presented the Keys to a Three – Bedroom Bungalow at the NHP Housing Estate situated long Owerri / Port Harcourt road, after having completed her payment .

Recall that the Federal Government via the Ministry for Works and Housing had earlier in 31March ,2020 handed over a Three Bedroom bungalows to members of the 1994 that had won the CAF Nations Cup from the state which included Emmanuel Anuneke, Alloy Agu and Uche Okafor.

Speaking on Wednesday at the formal handover of the keys to Mrs Rosemary Alu , one of the Minister for Works and Housing , Mr Raji Fashola, represented by Denis Daniel, Controller Housing , Imo state Field Headquarters.

The Minister said that the ministry has successfully constructed housing schemes under this programme in 35 states , and that the Housing project was borne out of the present government’s desire to provide affordable housing for its citizenry .

He said , ” in Imo today ,we have one Nigerian who have fully paid for the House Choice within the Estate comprising 68- Units of one- bedroom , Two- Bedroom and Three – Bedroom bungalows and condominium. Many more have made part payments while others whose application are approved are completing the mortgage processes and/ or fulfilling the rent to own conditions. Nigerians and Imo state indigenes are therefore encouraged to leverage on the very many units yet to be sold “.

He further stated that , ” the advantages of owning a house in our NHP Estates includes the well – spaced sizes as one – bedroom units is about 69-70 square metres , Two – bedroom units 76- 103 square metres and three- Bedroom units 110-137square metres . these are extremely generous spaces compared to what is commonly available in the market “.

Also speaking , Rosemary Alu, thanked God that it was a dream come true. She also commended the federal government for initiating the project.

” I thank God ,this is a dream come true as I am now a house owner . I also commend the federal government for initiating this Housing project to give Nigerians the opportunities of owing houses. I call on indigenes of this state to advantage and buy any choice house they want in the NHP Estate”.