The Association of Carbon and Wastes Recycling Dealers of Nigeria (ACREWDON) at the weekend signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Union of Printing, Publishing and Paper Products Workers (NUPPPPROW) in Lagos.

Speaking at the ceremony, President of (NUPPPPROW), John Ushie said an affiliation of ACREWDON with the union would give them teeth to bite and also agitate for their right which they have been deprived of before now.

In the same vein, the President of ACREWDON, Salisu Yarima said, the purpose of signing the MoU was borne out of challenges facing their association, as foreign companies have illegally taken over supply of waste cartons contrary to government policy and also not in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s Executive Order.

He added that, unnecessary moisture deduction by foreign companies when raw materials are supplied to them resulting in a loss by their suppliers is making them to pass through unnecessary trauma.

Yarima stressed that, they have become financially handicapped due to a lack of capability and capacity to enforce the utilization of their avenues for revenue generation.

He lamented that, been a regulatory body they don’t have the capacity to fix prices and also make room for business uniformity due to lack of harmonious relationship with foreign companies.

He stated that all efforts to deal with all these challenges has proved abortive as they don’t belong to union to fight their cause noting that joining NUPPPPROW becomes a necessity in order to surmount their travail in the hands of foreign companies.

“Our prayers here is for the intervention of NUPPPPROW and other relevant government agencies to advise or curtail foreign companies’ participation in the industries premises in Ogun and Kano States respectively,” he stated.

Yarima revealed that the body was on the verge of recording tremendous success with the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment on the menace of foreign companies illegally taking over their business.

According to him, the Minister has directed personnel to visit all the collection centers in Lagos and Kano States to assess the capacity and the capability of indigenous suppliers to take over the supplies and transmit the raw materials to industries in Ogun state.

He added that the move is to enable Nigeria citizens suppliers to participate easily in the business circles of wastes collection from markets and waste collections centers and supply to the foreign companies in their industries which is in line with President Buhari signed Executive Order.

The ACREWDON boss averred that they cannot achieve these goals in isolation as they require collective, concerted actions and collaboration with union like NUPPPPROW which has capacity and vast experience in trade unionism to assist them to succeed.

However the National Administrative Council (NAC) of NUPPPPROW has said the MoU shall be in operation for a period of two years subject to review by both parties and the affiliation payment to the first party shall be 15% of the monthly contribution from 36 states of the federation including the FCT.

‘The MoU shall be terminated by either party subject to six months’ notice,’ the MoU said.