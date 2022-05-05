Meanwhile, UN Secretary General, has been urged to act decisively to rescue Nigeria from sliding into war.

“Before war breaks out in Nigeria with the humanitarian crisis this portends for the entire West African subregion and even beyond, please act decisively. A stitch in time, as they say, saves nine,” Professor Banji Akintoye, emeritus professor of History and leader of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, said in a statement he personally signed, yesterday.

He said the UN boss cannot get the true picture of how close to the precipice Nigeria is unless he visits the theatres of the criminality of the government.

“Visit the Middle Belt, behold the atrocities of Fulanii herdsmen and marvel. Visit the South West; if you will not talk to anyone at all, talk to Olu Falae, a one-time secretary of the Federal Government, one-time minister of Finance and presidential candidate and listen to his harrowing multiple experiences in the hands of rampaging Fulani herdsmen.

“Speak with octogenarian Reuben Fasoranti, erstwhile leader of Afenifere, whose daughter was murdered in her prime by Fulani herdsmen.

“Visit Ifon, also in Ondo State, whose traditional ruler was murdered by Fulani herdsmen. Visit Southern Kaduna where ethnic cleansing is a daily activity of the murderous Fulani nihilists. Same thing is happening in Taraba, Plateau, Niger, Ogun and Oyo states where Fulani herdsmen maim, rape, kill farmers and destroy farmlands.

“Your Excellency, the list is endless. And the atrocities have not abated. The Buhari administration refuses to allow the victims arm and defend themselves whereas the murderers are allowed to roam about with AK-47 looting, raping, maiming, and killing.

“Your Excellency must speak with the right people who will paint the correct picture of our parlous situation: a parlous and debt-ridden economy; restive and restless youths; collapsed educational system, hyperinflation, runaway unemployment, insecurity, corruption never before witnessed in this country, and a country divided than even during its civil war period.”

