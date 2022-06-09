From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the Gombe State Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Ishola Babaita, has charged newly promoted officers of the Force to change their mentality and act like the real officers that they are.

The CP stated this while decorating the 93 officers that were promoted from command by the force headquarters. He explained that a total of 20 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) were promoted and moved to the rank of Deputy Assistant Superintendent of Police (DSP).

“We have 23 ASP 1 star that were promoted to ASP 2 star and 50 inspectors were also promoted to ASP. Drop the mentality of an inspector now and act like an officer that you have been promoted to. The Inspector-General of the Police (IGP) saw as people that are worthy of these ranks, as such much is expected from you, we should all see this a major step forward in our work to end crime and criminality,” CP Ishola said.

Addressing newsmen shortly after decorating the officers at the Gombe state officers mess, the CP disclosed that the ceremony coincided with the monthly review meeting of the command, “and I am happy to tell you that the month was a very successful one, because despite conducting primary elections of the various political parties in the state no much was recorded in terms crime across the state”.

We must commend those political parties and their supporters for their conduct during the events which are usually tense and sometimes even turn violent. Glory be to God that after our planning and strategies all the party primaries went free without any rancour, so, now that the campaigns and elections are coming we want to maintain that and ensure that we maintain our place in midst of the most peaceful states in the country,” CP Ishola said.

Speaking on behalf of the officers that were promoted from ASP 1 star to confirmed ASP, Amina Abdullahi who was covered in joy assured that the promotion is a big morale boost and that it would spur them. Meanwhile, DSP Apaji Magaji said, “We are all aware that this promotion means more tasking and would do more to justify our promotion”.

