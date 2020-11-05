The Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee (ACJMC) has advised President Buhari on key measures to take to avert danger during the ember period.

The Committee in a communiqué signed by its Executive Secretary, Malam Sulayman Kuku-Dawodu, pressed for urgent intervention in the criminal justice system in the wake of recent public protests in the country.

The Committee cautioned the Federal Government to take urgent necessary measures to safeguard lives and properties by strengthening the Police Force and other security agencies ahead of this period.

Noting the need to restore law and order ahead of December, the Committee said challenges in the criminal justice system have contributed to the partial collapse of law and order in the country fuelled by the #EndSARS protests.

Recognising the protests as a wake-up call to work to restore public confidence in the nation’s justice administration of criminal justice, ACJMC identified lack of funding for the police, prosecution, judiciary and correctional service as catalysts of the decadence.

It deplored the dilapidated state of police detention and correctional service facilities and the total absence of requisite facilities, equipment and adequate training for the Police and other law enforcement agencies nationwide.

Others are providing adequate manpower for the prosecutors, de-clogging of the dockets of the Director of Public Prosecution, de-clogging of Court dockets improved communication between detainees and correctional service officials.