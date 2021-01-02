From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministries Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari to act fast to prevent a collapse of his administration.

Fr Mbaka, who has been one of the backers of the Buhari administration, made the remarks in the 2020 edition of his popular annual December 31 Crossover Night prophetic ministration, said that the Buhari administration would come to an abrupt and disastrous end if nothing urgent is done to address the concerns of the youths of the country.

He described Nigerian lawmakers, particularly National Assembly members as ‘the real kidnappers,’ warning that the anger of God was upon them.

At the AMEN Arena during the event titled, “Cornucopia of New Miracles from God,” the Catholic priest called on the President and the Federal Government to make swift moves to create jobs to prevent another round of youth restiveness.

Noting that Nigerians are going through difficult times, the outspoken priest warned that unless the Buhari administration hastened moves to genuinely start taking care of Nigerian youths, ‘they (youths) will rise and end the current political system.’

Fr Mbaka also cautioned state governors, ministers and other political office holders on the need to repent and start ‘doing the needful’.

He declared that ‘the Holy Spirit of God asked me to warn the government of the day to be very careful; to change policies and take care of the youths without politicising their (youths’) condition. That the government should rise and urgently create jobs and innovate opportunities that would benefit the youths of the nation because they have suffered so much.

‘Don’t politicise the condition of the youths, otherwise, they will arise and end the political system. Should the government fail to do so as soon as possible that time is coming when the youths will rise against the government, and that any attempt to stop them will end the government?’

Though he did not give the exact time the youth uprising will take place, Mbaka, said: ‘I can see a year ahead; it is not specific whether it is in 2021 that this will happen, but it is within a time in the time of life, that the anger of God will befall many people in the political circle because they have looted so much and disgraced this nation enough.

‘Those who should be serving the country have looted the country dry for their personal aggrandisement, such that our children and grandchildren no longer have a future. Our politicians had for long busied themselves in packing and packing the nation’s commonwealth, refusing to create wealth, but they now turned around to tag the youths kidnappers, criminals, hoodlums and so on.

‘God is angry with past and present leaders for turning Nigerian youths into beggars in other countries due to overwhelming hardship in the nation. They should obey the voice of God, sit together and think out how to reshape Nigeria.’

On legislators and others who may want to attack his message, Fr Mbaka said: ‘The situation in the country portends wickedness, wicked ruling in high places, in the name of legislators; they are the real kidnappers, and the anger of God is upon them.

‘I know they would want to attack this message, as usual, but I warn, let nobody, whether you are a politician or a man of God, attacks this message so you do not become a victim!

‘Whoever that would conspire against this message or partake in any gang-up against me or this ministry, your evil plans will turn back and befall you.

‘Be warned, this is no longer the Fr Mbaka of 2020 but that of 2021, it will be fire for fire this year; if you attack us, you will be attacked.”

‘They have kidnapped the opportunities meant for the youths, kidnapped the nation’s wealth and jobs meant for the youths. They have kidnapped a lot of infrastructure development.’