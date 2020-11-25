Sola Ojo, Kaduna

As the world marks this year’s international day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, Global Peace Foundation Nigeria, on Wednesday, called on political and religious leaders to increase their voices and take concrete actions now to stop the growing menace of violence against women and children in Nigeria.

This year’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women as declared by United Nations with the theme: “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence” kicks off November 25 and end on December 10.

Country Director of the Foundation Reverend John Joseph Hayab, in a statement, lamented that the period of COVID-19 pandemic is a double tragedy for women, who were in obedient to lockdown instructions by government and health experts while also exposing them to serious challenge of violence at home.

According to Hayab, the Foundation preaches that “One Family Under God” makeup of men, women and children and see injustice to any one of them as Injustice to the entire family.

‘God created us all and had endowed every one of us with special abilities and roles so that we can contribute to building our homes, society and the nation at large.

‘We, therefore, must not treat anyone badly because of his or her Gender. People who are treated badly or with violence find it difficult to effectively influence their society because they will always live in fear and feeling of inferiority.

‘Global Peace Foundation Nigeria is therefore appealing to husbands and men, in general, to always treat their wives and women as queens so that they will joyfully bring out their God’s given potentials for the development of the home and the society at large.

‘Children often learn the ways of living from Home. We must teach and show our adolescent male children good examples of respect, tolerance, support and the need to celebrate their female age mates. If our adolescent boys grow appreciating girls, they will not be violent to any woman in the future.

‘We should not treat those who rape children and women with kid gloves. Our laws should be strengthened for victims to get justice and perpetrators are seen as punishing.

‘The Global Peace Foundation Nigeria is joining the global community to carry out a 16 days activism through workshops, preaching, lobbying our political leaders and mobilizing many more faith leaders to join in this important campaign to bring to a stop any form of violence against women,’ he added.

Read also: Gombe begin process of teaching primary school pupils on SDGs