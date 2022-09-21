Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, will be screened by the Senate, today, for confirmation of his appointment in substantive capacity.

This was announced, yesterday, in plenary by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Lawan accordingly appealed to all senators to be present in plenary today for required rigorous drilling of the acting CJN for substantive capacity as CJN.

“Distinguished colleagues, tomorrow (today) has been fixed for screening and possible confirmation of Ariwoola as substantive CJN. As usual, we all need to be at plenary during the screening exercise,” he said .

Letter for confirmation of Ariwoola as CJN was received by the Senate on Tuesday, July 26, 2002 from President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senate could not consider the request as it adjourned for annual long recess the following day, Wednesday, July 27, 2022.