Budding actress, Winnifred Nwoko is one of the role interpreters whose acting talent has the potential to guarantee her a spot at the top of the make belief industry in Nigeria no doubt.

In a recent chat, dark- skinned Nwoko recounted how her journey into acting began. She says: “Naturally, growing up I loved to see actors and actresses display their talent on TV as they interpreted their roles. Afterwards, I would go to the mirror and try mimicking what I saw on screen so I would say acting for me started at a tender age in front of the mirror. I also got the opportunity to act in the school drama club back in my secondary school days. Though my mom felt acting was a distraction. I had to face my studies until I got into a higher institution and ran into Nollywood veteran, Ernest Obi during an audition. He actually encouraged me to build my acting and confidence level until I got my first role in a movie.”

Sharing her challenges as a green horn, Nwoko said her mother’s vision for her was different from her acting dream. “My challenge at first was basically my mom’s vision for me, she wanted the best for me but saw acting as a distraction. This made me ignore my acting for a while. However, I am back and better!”