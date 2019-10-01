Olaokun Gbenga Abidemi has said that he cannot be separated from acting. Saying that it was his first love, he disclosed that he would die acting and act dying. He dreams, speaks and walks acting.

No doubt, he is an intelligent and vibrant young man who has so much passion in acting Yoruba movies. Gbenga as popularly known has prominently featured in some of the Yoruba movies like Adebisi konga, Ajantiele, Ipe etc.

He derives joy from the stage. The stage is his world and serves as therapy for him whenever he is down. It is the lens through which he sees the bright future irrespective of the dark tunnel at the moment.

In his words: “When I was little and first imagining what it would be like to be a real actor, I would fantasize about being famous someday. However, I never actually wanted that—at least, fame was never my reason for auditioning and putting my heart and soul into my work. I do it because no matter what is going on in my life, no matter how stressed I am with what’s happening outside of or during rehearsals when I’m on stage, I’m home—I’m me.

“I have so many idols in the world of theater. I believe there is so much to learn from watching someone completely dedicated to their craft. Actors like Femi Adebayor,Ibrahim Chattar,Don Richard, Ibrahim Yekini Itele and so many others who take their work seriously and spend hours upon hours perfecting accents or quirks that bring their characters to life, inspire me to do the same. I also have friends from various casts of shows I’ve worked on who throw their hearts and soul onto the stage, allowing themselves to be completely exposed. I know actors whose instinct for comedy is nothing short of amazing.

“I want to be the kind of actor who can inspire others like that. I want to get experience in every aspect of performing. I want to be able to see the vision a director wants to display on the stage or the screen, and I want to be able to portray it. I want to be the kind of actor that people watch and then suddenly they understand why the performing arts are so important. I want to be the kind of actor who loves what they’re doing and shows it no matter how “small” their role maybe.”

Those who knew him have testified to the fact that Gbenga interprets roles like a piece of cake. He does it effortlessly while leveraging on his uncommon flexibility and adaptability skills.

Indisputably, he is a young man and a bunch of talent to watch out for.

