From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Acting CG of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Hillary Kelechi Madu, fsi, has assured of his determination to rejig the system and personnel in order to ensure effective service delivery especially the Agro Rangers operations and the protection of critical and national assets.

He appreciated the Federal Government and the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola for the opportunity given to him to steer the affairs of the Corps in acting capacity and promised to continue in the execution of the Corps mandate to justify the confidence reposed in him.

It would be recalled that the Minister of Interior recently charged the Acting Commandant General to sharpen the way the Corps perform its duties and play its role well in a way that will enhance internal security in the country.

The Minister also advised the Acting CG to identify areas of quick intervention while at the helm of the affairs of the service, urging him to take action that will boost the morale of the officers and men of the Corps while at the same time counting on his support to reshape the organisation for robust service delivery.

This is contained in a statement issued Friday in Abuja by DCC Emmanuel O. Okeh, CDPRO who said Ogbeni Aregbesola echoed this during the official presentation of the Acting Commandant General, DCG Hillary Kelechi Madu, fsi, to him at the Interior Ministry by the Commissioner in charge of appointment and promotion at the Civil Defence, Correction, Fire and Immigration Board (CDCFIB).