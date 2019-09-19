Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has accused NGO Action Against Hunger of aiding and abetting terrorist activities and atrocities in North East Nigeria.

The Army says the organisation supplies food and drugs to both the Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists.

It has declared the organisation subbversive and persona non grata.

Deputy Director, Army Public Relations in charge of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Colonel Ado Isa, who made this known in a statement said:

“The Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE (TC-OPLD) has observed with utter disappointment and concern the notorious activities of some Non Governmental Organizations (NGO) working in the North East (NE) Nigeria.

“The subversive and actions of the NGO Action Against Hunger (AAH) persisted despite several warnings to desist from aiding and abetting terrorists and their atrocities The TC-OPLD has on many occasions raised alarm over this unwholesome practices of some NGOs and expressed same position during meetings with the NGOs operating in the NE Theater of Operation.

“Consequently, the AAH has been declared persona nan grata for aiding Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State West Africa by supplying them food and drugs despite warning from the TC-OPLD.

“The Command has obtained several credible intelligence indicating AAH as one of those NGOs operating in the NE that is notorious in supplying food and drugs to the criminals in the area.

“Members of the public are enjoined to continue to give credible information on the activities of the marauders/criminals and their supporters in the NE Theatre of operation.

“The OPLD wishes to assure the public of its resolve and determination to always partner with credible NGOs and CSOs to cushion the impact of humanitarian crisis generated by the criminals in the NE in line with the international best standards.”