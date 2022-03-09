Action Aid Nigeria has reiterated its calls for more women to take part in the politics of 2023,. saying their active involvement would be a catalyst for national development

Governance Manager, Action Aid Nigeria, Celestine Okudili-odoh disclosed this in Kano during a sensitization workshop for women in the state.

He said the training was aimed at encouraging women and youths to participate fully in politics.

while noting that over the years, women have been relegated from leadership roles and decision making positions in Nigeria

In Nigeria, women participation in politics is not proportional to the over 45 percent of the nation’s population which they represent and this has not been translated into equal representation in political leadership positions” he averred.

He called on the Nigerian Government to live up to the commitment to 35% Affirmative Action on women.

" In a united and indivisible voice, we call on the Nigeria government to live up to her commitment to 35 percent Affirmative Action on women inclusion across all arms of government" he stated.

In their separate remarks, women Activists Hajiya Aisha Yakubu Maijama’a and Atine Abdullahi said women and youth’s enlightenment in politics and governance was very timely, geared towards uplifting the well-being of the people.

The sensitization program was attended by youths and women groups.