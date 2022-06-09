From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Action Alliance (AA) on Thursday elected Chief Solomon-David Okaniguan as its presidential candidate for the 2023 general election

The election held at the national convention of the party in Abuja with delegates from the 36 states of the country including the Federal Capital Territory was also witnessed by observers.

Also in attendance were the national chairman of the party, Hon Adekunle Rufai Omoaje and other members of the National Think Thank Committee of the party.

The Chairman, Electoral Committee, Dr. Mike Madu who announced the results of the primary election said Okaniguan polled 58 votes to defeat two other aspirants.

Also, delegates at the convention passed a vote of confidence on the national chairman of the party, Hon Omoaje, saying that his leadership has brought unity and cohesion to the party.

In his acceptance speech after receiving the flag of the party from the National Chairman, the Presidential Candidate, Solomon-David Okaniguan called for the support of his co-contestants and all members of the party for the party to win the presidential election.

Okaniguan who expressed concern over the present state of affairs of the country promised to reposition the country if he eventually emerges the President.

He said his main agenda are to ensure effective security of lives and property of Nigerians, fix the nation’s economy, eradicate poverty and provide necessary basic amenities that would improve the living standard of all Nigerians irrespective of tribe and religious differences.

While decrying the divisive agitation by some Nigerians, the AA Presidential Candidate also pledged to unite the country as no meaningful achievements can be achieved in an atmosphere of crisis.

He therefore urged Nigerians to vote for Action Alliance in the 2023 general election for national economic development.

In his remarks, the National Chairman of the Party, Hon Omoaje described the Presidential Candidate of the Party as an experienced politician needed by Nigerians at this point in time to develop the country, revamp the economy and strengthen the nation’s security for the good of the nation.

Omoaje who said there is no division in the party as he remains the authentic National Chairman of party, called on all members of the party to work as a team to wrestle power from the ruling party.

Also, he called on all members of the party to remain united and work towards its success in the 2023 poll.

